Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,124 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

