Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period.

KBA stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

