Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,646 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

TROW stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

