Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,055 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

