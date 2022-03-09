Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,248 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $118,456,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

