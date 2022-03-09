Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 682,442 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05.

