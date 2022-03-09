Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,376 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.