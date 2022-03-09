Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

