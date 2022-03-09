Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

