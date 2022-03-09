Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.