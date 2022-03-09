Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $4.04 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,037,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $318.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.69. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $288.78 and a twelve month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

