Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.