Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

