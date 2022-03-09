Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 631 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.