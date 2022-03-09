Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,317 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

FDL opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

