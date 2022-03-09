Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 738 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average of $203.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

