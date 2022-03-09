Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 622 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

