Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 64,132 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,132 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.46% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 433.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 327,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 266,421 shares in the last quarter.

MJ stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

