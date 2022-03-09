Stream Protocol (STPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,683.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $16,683.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

