Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ earnings. Streamline Health Solutions posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Streamline Health Solutions.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

STRM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 121,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $145,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

