Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($92.39) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($83.04) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.64 ($92.00).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX traded down €1.05 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.95 ($70.60). The stock had a trading volume of 91,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($82.66). The business has a fifty day moving average of €67.68 and a 200 day moving average of €69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.