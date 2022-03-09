SUKU (SUKU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,942,217 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

