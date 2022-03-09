Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

SUMO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

