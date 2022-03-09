Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

