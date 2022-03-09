Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $12.50

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 494,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 482.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 257,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 837,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 143.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 146,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $2,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

