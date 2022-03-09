Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SUMO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of SUMO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $15,968,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 837,435 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

