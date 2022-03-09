Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 1,013 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.