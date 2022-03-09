SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $84,323.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,225,705 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

