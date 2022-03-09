Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 12%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares rose 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.33. Approximately 6,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 409,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGRY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

