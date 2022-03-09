Susquehanna Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 193.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.
StoneCo stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
