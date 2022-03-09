Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

SWDBY opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

