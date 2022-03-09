Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

SWCH stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 534.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,400 over the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 425,635 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at about $19,364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

