Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.13

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.13 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.45), with a volume of 1,546,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.13. The company has a market capitalization of £301.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

About Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.