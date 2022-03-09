Symrise (ETR:SY1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.60

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €94.60 ($102.83) and last traded at €98.92 ($107.52), with a volume of 891266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €96.72 ($105.13).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €111.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

