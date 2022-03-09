Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Purchases £44,720 in Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) insider Robert Hutchinson bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £44,720 ($58,595.39).

Shares of Syncona stock traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 173.60 ($2.27). 361,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.27. Syncona Limited has a one year low of GBX 154 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 272.49 ($3.57).

Get Syncona alerts:

Syncona Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.