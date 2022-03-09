Syscoin Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Syscoin has a market cap of $332.59 million and approximately $26.05 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00254243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 634,919,501 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

