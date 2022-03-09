Systelligence LLC Buys 174,773 Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the period. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDI. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

LQDI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 14,215 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

