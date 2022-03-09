Systelligence LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Systelligence LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF makes up 3.1% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 1.49% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,917.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,207. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $103.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71.

