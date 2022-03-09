Systelligence LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Systelligence LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,603,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,053. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

