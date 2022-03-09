Systelligence LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.2% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 2,836,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,898,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.