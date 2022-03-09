Systelligence LLC Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 7.84% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VLU traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $160.23.

