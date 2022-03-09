Systelligence LLC Has $23.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Systelligence LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 6.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 129,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 80,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 368,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

