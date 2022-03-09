Systelligence LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,150,000 after buying an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,070. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.

