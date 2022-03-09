Systelligence LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Systelligence LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,001.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,502. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

