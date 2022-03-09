Systelligence LLC Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Systelligence LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,492 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

