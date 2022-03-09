Systelligence LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systelligence LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $11.50 on Wednesday, reaching $334.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,849,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $306.92 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

