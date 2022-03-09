Systelligence LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.