Systelligence LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,250. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

