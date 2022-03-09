Systelligence LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Systelligence LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.30% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 481,213 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,437,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,091,000.

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 8,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,938. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

