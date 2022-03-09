Systelligence LLC Sells 31,487 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Systelligence LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.4% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,624. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.